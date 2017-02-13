Quantcast

Champlain Farms holdup - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Champlain Farms holdup

Posted: Updated:
ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. -

Essex Police need your help to find a suspect accused of holding up a convenience store at Champlain Farms on Pearl Street in Essex Junction.

Police say a hold up alarm was activated Sunday evening just after 9:30 p.m. when a suspect went into the store and showed a knife. The suspect then took off on foot with an undetermined amount of cash.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact Essex Police.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.