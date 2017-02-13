Is there a curse on the Putney General Store?

Quantcast

PUTNEY, Vt. (AP) - The Putney General Store was established in the 1790s and is having a devil of a time staying open in its fourth century. Just don't call it cursed.

Efforts to keep it thriving have been challenged over the past nine years by two fires, one of which was arson; a lapsed lease after the proprietor became ill; and most recently the cancer death of a pharmacist who had run the store for just over three years.

The store is again closed, and the owner of the building, the Putney Historical Society, is planning the store's next incarnation. It hopes someone will be able to take it over and run it for decades.

