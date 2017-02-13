Quantcast

Snowmobile crash in northern New York kills 38-year-old man

MORRISTOWN, N.Y. (AP) - Authorities say a weekend snowmobiling accident in northern New York has claimed the life of a 38-year-old man.

WWNY-TV in Watertown reports the crash occurred around 5:30 p.m. Saturday on Black Lake in the St. Lawrence County town of Morristown, on the Canadian border.

Kevin Crosby, chief of the Morristown Volunteer Fire Department, says emergency crews brought the man to Claxton-Hepburn Hospital in nearby Ogdensburg, where he was pronounced dead shortly after 6 p.m.

The name of the man and details of the crash haven't been released. Crosby said state police are investigating the accident.

