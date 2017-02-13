Big snowfall causes record number of school closings

Up to a foot and a half of snow fell in our region from Sunday into Monday morning. A record number of schools, 603, were closed. The morning commute was slowed to almost a crawl as drivers got reacquainted with what it is like to navigate snow packed roads.

While we knew this storm was coming, dealing with the aftermath has been a challenge. It's a reminder of what a real Vermont winter feels like.

The day started by digging out.

This was the biggest snowstorm Vermont has seen in two years, a hassle for travelers.

"We have had some cancellations and delays primarily yesterday and that effected morning departures today," said Kelly Colling, Burlington International Airport director of operations.

And a hazard for homeowners.

"We have already had a number of slip and fall injuries this morning," said Deputy Chief Terry Francis, South Burlington Police Department.

Francis says when clearing walkways, also clear around exhaust pipes.

"We want people to make sure their heating vents are clear of snow again. It has been a couple of years since we have had this much snow so know where your heating vent is make sure it is clear of snow so that you don’t get carbon monoxide in your house," said Francis.

The Vermont Agency of Transportation says the fluffy snow is easy to move, but that means the possibility of drifts. So, plows will be out.

"That's why drivers need to continue to keep their speeds down, because you're going to encounter those little drifts even if we were there five minutes before. The wind comes up and there's fresh snow," said Erik Filkorn, VTrans.

While the storm snarled traffic and canceled schools across the state, there is a silver lining for those who depend on snow.

"The Champlain Valley has really been slow the last two years plowing. And this is a really nice change. February has been great so far this year." said Don Martin, Underhill.

And of course ski areas are thrilled with the snow, the busy Presidents Day holiday is this coming weekend, we will have that part of the story a little later.