Poll: Vermont leads with liberals

Vermont is the most liberal state in the country, at least according to a Gallup poll of nearly 180-thousand people nationwide last year.

The poll says Vermont liberals outnumber conservatives by 14 percentage points, followed by Massachusetts, Connecticut, and New York.

Wyoming, North Dakota, and Mississippi were the most conservative, with conservatives outnumbering liberals by about 30 percentage points.

The study did say though the country as a whole remains more conservative than liberal, but that's been narrowing in recent years.