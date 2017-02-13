Quantcast

Police make arrest in Stowe stickup

STOWE, Vt. -

Stowe police say they've arrested a man who robbed a woman at gunpoint over the weekend.

They arrested Andrew Stewart Junior, who they say was behind the stickup Saturday night outside Sushi Yoshi on the Stowe Mountain Road. The 27-year-old was arrested in Milton Sunday morning. Police say additional charges are pending.

