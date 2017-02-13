Brattleboro Museum domino display topples down

Thousands of dominos came crashing down in Brattleboro.

Monday night marked the 10th Annual Domino Toppling Extravaganza at the Brattleboro Museum.

For the past three days, four domino lovers have been setting up this masterpiece at the Brattleboro Museum.

"You definitely can get very tight. Your back will start to hurt from bending over so long," said Nathan Heck, North Carolina.

They all met online because of their YouTube channels where they share their love for the tiny blocks that eventually all come toppling down.

"What's intriguing about this is not only do you get to build it, but there is something very special about being able to topple it," said Heck.

The Museum's director started this annual building event 10 years ago with help from his son.

"We were really focused on ways to get more kids and families into the museum," said Danny Lichtenfeld, museum director.

And dominos have a way of opening up opportunities. Lily Hevesh was spotted online by movie makers in Hollywood.

She helps build domino setups in a movie that was just released called "Collateral Beauty" starring Will Smith.

"It was really crazy meeting all the actors and just being part of the movie business," said Sandown.

But dominos, like movies, are considered an art and that's exactly why this big topple was created.

"This activity that is so family friendly and engaging and it also is an art form, fits in precisely with what we do here," said Lichtenfeld.

And from the beginning to the very end, all dominos fall down, while the longest running toppling event in the country moves forward full steam ahead.

"You really get to see the reactions of people and it is such a great community to do this in. And people are very appreciative of our work," said Heck.

About 30,000 dominos were used for the setup. It took about three minutes for them all to coming toppling down, but they are hoped to inspire the arts for a lifetime.