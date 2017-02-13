Brattleboro Museum domino display topples down

Police say a Bennington woman was drunk when she crashed her car with a child inside.
Police in Berlin hope the public can help them identify a suspected thief.
The finalists are in on the new mascot for South Burlington High School.
New Hampshire officials say the state's unemployment rate for April was 2.8 percent, unchanged from the March rate.
After delays and lawsuits, a new hang-up has the Burlington mall developer saying he's tired of waiting to break ground.
Regulators in Vermont - a state that has been working toward some of the most renewable energy goals in the country - are seeking a state sound limit on wind power projects that is believed to be the quietest in the country.
Lawmakers and the governor are poised for a veto showdown. Weeks of negotiation over teachers' health benefits broke down Wednesday which could be costly for many Vermonters.
Republican governors from two New England states are urging President Donald Trump to continue the United States' commitment to the Paris Climate Agreement.
