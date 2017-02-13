How to protect yourself from 'fake' news

It's a topic continuously getting attention from President Trump -- "fake news." It's misleading and untrue information in what appears to be a legitimate news story, often posted online and shared on social media sites like Facebook. But why is it a growing problem, and more importantly, how can you detect it so you know what's real and what's not?

"Maybe he was watching CNN fake news, what do you think? That was a joke. I know... Erin?" said Senator Bernie Sanders. The Vermont Senator was poking fun at President Trump's recent tweets on the media when CNN says a technical glitch interrupted the interview Friday. But Trump used it as another opportunity to tweet and label the network "fake news."

"It's amazing how somebody can just make something completely stupid up and turn it into news," said Linda Bryant with the group Senior Circuit.

Misleading. Untrue, but somehow -- just as popular?

"When we used to say fake news, we were pretty much referring to parody to "SNL," or The Onion, or "The Daily Show,"' said Keith Oppenheim, a former CNN journalist who now teaches media at Champlain College. He says the idea of what fakes news is is changing, and often tied to politics. "Fake news now refers to disinformation, or propaganda -- information that really is not true, or so partisan that it is distorted."

Most fake stories, Oppenheim says, are being published on social media, and that's where a divide of distinction comes in, as reliable sources show up right next to non-reliable sources. "Sometimes when you look at some of these sites, they have names, and they have a look that makes them legitimate," Oppenheim said.

A recent Pew Research Center poll shows nearly a quarter of U.S. adults say they've shared a fake news story. Of those surveyed, 14-percent said they knew the story was fake at the time they shared it.

Fake news has also caused danger. In December a false news report about then presidential candidate Hillary Clinton said she was running a child sex ring inside a pizza shop. The report allegedly inspired a 28-year-old man to enter the shop with an assault rifle and open fire. Luckily, no one was injured. And although most reactions may not be as extreme, it's the premise that matters to people like Linda Bryant, who teaches seniors how to use social media. "I hate to see people have their opinions based on something they read that was fake," Bryant said.

Bryant spends a lot of time reminding people to assess what they're reading, and then trust their gut. "If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is. If it sounds too bad to be true, it probably is," Bryant said. And, she says, it helps to know your source. But as consumers continue to turn to the web as their primary place for news, that can get tough, so she says know what to look for. "There are certain places that you can trust and certain places that you can't."

Knowing who to trust is helpful if you know how to spot fake news. Here are some tips: