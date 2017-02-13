Quantcast

Avalanche warning issued for Mount Washington

PINKHAM NOTCH, N.H. -

The Mount Washington Avalanche Center has issued an extreme avalanche danger.

The warning issued Monday was for much of Huntington Ravine and Tuckerman Ravine. The 6,288-foot summit had picked up 16.4 inches of snow as of 7 a.m. Monday, with more snow falling. 

Just after 12:30 p.m., it was 6 degrees at the summit with 67 mph wind gusts, creating a wind child of 24 degrees below zero.

