Avalanche warning issued for Mount Washington

The Mount Washington Avalanche Center has issued an extreme avalanche danger.

The warning issued Monday was for much of Huntington Ravine and Tuckerman Ravine. The 6,288-foot summit had picked up 16.4 inches of snow as of 7 a.m. Monday, with more snow falling.

Just after 12:30 p.m., it was 6 degrees at the summit with 67 mph wind gusts, creating a wind child of 24 degrees below zero.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.