Vt. lawmakers propose bill to protect student journalists

Vermont lawmakers tell school administrators not to muck with student journalists. The proposed law ignores a 1988 U.S. Supreme Court decision and turns over control of student media to students.

"We are one day from press," said Beth Fialko Caey, English teacher.

Wednesday is deadline day for the students who produce the Burlington High School Register. They conduct interviews, write, rewrite, edit and lay out their stories for print and web. But the paper's editors argue that despite all that work, the paper doesn't always feel like their own.

"There's too much discretion left up to the principal in what can and cannot be published," said Alexandre Silberman, BHS Register co-editor.

"I think it's important for students to be the editors of our own publication," said Jake Bucci, BHS Register co-editor.

Before stories can go out, school administrators get a sneak peek. They can pull out the red pen or pull a story altogether. Administrators here demanded prior review after a December story sparked controversy. The piece in question highlighted a controversial social media posting by a fellow student. We asked journalism students and the class instructor to discuss the piece with us.

"I really can't," said Fialko.

All they could say is they stand by their methods and the story. They did pull the piece after publishing it at the request of the student it singled out and the administration.

Friday, state senators gave unanimous preliminary approval to a bill to cut administrators out of student's editorial process.

School officials could still step in, but only in cases of:

Libel or slander

Lying or unfairly criticizing someone's reputation

Unwarranted privacy invasion

Obscenity or gratuitous profanity

Bullying, harassment and hazing

Federal law violations

When publication would substantially disrupt school

The new law would also protect students and teachers from retribution for their work.

Bill sponsor Sen. Jeanette White, D-Windham County, says it's imperative students learn how to hold the powerful to account, whether that's in their school, community or country, especially in an age where the president frequently misrepresents the truth.

"I think we need to be vigilant in making sure people can tell the truth and have the freedom of speech," said White.

If the bill becomes law, students will still rely on teachers for guidance and editorial direction. Casey says it's time to trust the youth that choose to invest their time and energy into journalism. She says she's never seen the need to muzzle her students.

"I've said there's a subject that's really boring, but not one that's too taboo," said Casey.

The standards would apply to all student media in public schools, but not independents. That means those studying at schools like Burr and Burton or St. Johnsbury Academy will still need to worry about what the administration thinks. We're told neither institution exercises its right to review student publications but a new law would reserve the right for administrators there to do so.

Spokespeople for Vermont's school boards initially opposed the bill, but say small tweaks brought them onboard. Our state will join nine others with similar laws if the bill ultimately does become law.