Vermont Law School announces new president

SOUTH ROYALTON, Vt. (AP) - Vermont Law School will soon be under new management.

California lawyer Thomas McHenry will take over as president and dean of the South Royalton law school July 1.

McHenry will replace Marc Mihaly, who said last fall he would let his contract expire for personal reasons. Mihaly has led the school since 2012 and will return to teach after a short time off.

McHenry is an environmental law specialist. He has taught courses in business and comparative land use law at Vermont Law School since 2013. He has also held other teaching positions at various law schools.

He holds a law degree from New York University. He has practiced law since 1993, most recently as a partner of the Los Angeles-based firm Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher.

