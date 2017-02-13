NY Senate Democrats brace for battle in juvenile justice reform

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - New York lawmakers are gearing up for another clash over state law that treats 16- and 17-year-olds as adults in the justice system.

Senate Democrats on Monday called for the state to raise the age of juvenile jurisdiction to 18 next year and to avoid "watered-down" compromises from Republicans that could limit or delay the increase.

New York and North Carolina are the only two states that automatically prosecute 16- and 17-year-olds as adults in criminal court. Child advocates say the criminal system does not encourage rehabilitation and does not include the parental or community involvement that youth need to avoid future convictions.

Opponents question whether the proposal is needed and say the state's criminal justice system has built-in protections for young offenders.

