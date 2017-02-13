Ski resorts relish in long-awaited powder conditions

Sunday's snowstorm arrived at a perfect time for ski areas.

There was an eager crowd of Monday morning waiting to get onto the Madonna lift at Smugglers Notch.

Wind was an issue at some resorts Monday. It shut down two lifts at Bolton, but all the fresh powder is just in time for the long President's Day weekend, and Vermont school vacation week after that. "This has been an extraordinary storm for us and for the whole industry," said George Potter, Bolton's President. "We had a full house this weekend and a large majority of them stayed over."

Gov. Phil Scott proclaimed Monday a "powder day" and urged businesses out of state to pardon workers taking a snow day, and for them to take advantage of the great conditions in Vermont.