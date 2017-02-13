Quantcast

Ski resorts relish in long-awaited powder conditions - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Ski resorts relish in long-awaited powder conditions

Posted: Updated:
BOLTON, Vt. -

Sunday's snowstorm arrived at a perfect time for ski areas. 

There was an eager crowd of Monday morning waiting to get onto the Madonna lift at Smugglers Notch. 

Wind was an issue at some resorts Monday. It shut down two lifts at Bolton, but all the fresh powder is just in time for the long President's Day weekend, and Vermont school vacation week after that. "This has been an extraordinary storm for us and for the whole industry," said George Potter, Bolton's President. "We had a full house this weekend and a large majority of them stayed over."

Gov. Phil Scott proclaimed Monday a "powder day" and urged businesses out of state to pardon workers taking a snow day, and for them to take advantage of the great conditions in Vermont.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.