Police look to identify suspects involved in Wal-Mart thefts

WEST LEBANON, N.H. -

Police say thousands of dollars’ worth in merchandise from the Wal-Mart in West Lebanon was stolen.

Police say five people hit the department store four times this month making off with TVs, a DVD player, a dash cam and a tablet all worth more than $4,000.

If you know any of them call Lebanon Police.

