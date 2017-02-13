Quantcast

Ford addresses growing safety concerns about popular Explorer mo - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Ford addresses growing safety concerns about popular Explorer model

Posted: Updated:
BURLINGTON, Vt. -

Automaker Ford is under fire over its popular Explorer SUV. Hundreds of people say exhaust is leaking into the cabin making them sick.

A California police officer said he even crashed his cruiser because of it. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration launched an investigation in July after receiving more than 100 complaints.

Ford maintains the cars are safe, but has settled two lawsuits about the issue.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.