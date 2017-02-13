Vt. family visits Montreal-area woman turned away at border

A Vermont family made a special visit to Canada after a woman and her relatives were denied entry at the U.S. Border.

Fadwa Alaoui was originally born in Morocco, but she has lived in Canada for over a decade, and is now a citizen there. She says she and some other family members, including two kids and sister, were questioned, had to turn over cell phones, and even finger printed, before being denied entry into the U.S. by Customs and Border Protection. It upset a University of Vermont doctor so much -- he decided to instead show a sign of friendship.

"I was discriminated about my religion," Alaoui said. Alaoui says she was denied entry at the U.S. Border in Highgate Springs earlier this month. She was questioned about her Muslim faith and views on President Donald Trump. "I was shocked. I asked her what is the reason because I cooperate with them. I give them all the information that they need. I did not have anything to hide."

Alaoui says she has traveled to the U.S. many times to visit relatives. This time she was headed for Burlington to take her sick son shopping after chemotherapy treatments.

The border denial quickly made headlines across the country, and caught the attention of Andy Solomon of Richmond. "It was a representative of a larger cultural change in the last month in our country that a lot of us are upset about," Solomon said. The UVM doctor says he was disappointed with details of the denial at a border crossing so close to him. "It was upsetting. It felt like something like local, a little different, where we could show support."

So he did. On Saturday Solomon went with his wife and two kids to Alaoui's home in a suburb of Montreal.

"They bring gifts to the kids. They were very warm," Alaoui said. She said it felt like a sign of neighborly friendship. "They were sorry the way I was treated in their country."

Solomon said the trip also taught him -- and his kids -- a message about cultural differences. "People may seem different in some ways, but in a lot of ways we're all actually very similar. We're neighbors in many ways," he said.

Alaoui has since approached the the Canadian federal government to get involved. She says she plans file a formal complaint with U.S. Customs and Border Protection. So far she says they have not contacted her following the incident. She doesn't have plans to try to come to the U.S. again anytime soon.