Northern NY hopes for productive Trump-Trudeau meeting

North Country officials say it's good news to see Prime Minister Trudeau and President Trump meeting Monday.

Officials say the U.S. And Canada trade billions of dollars worth of goods every day. Experts in the North Country say that's why many businesses, like Nova Bus and Bombardier, chose to expand into Plattsburgh.

"A lot of these companies started small, became successful in Canada, moved to the United States because of the vital market, become exceptionally successful over here," said Prem Gandhi with SUNY Plattsburgh's Center for the Study of Canada.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with President Donald Trump for the first time on Monday, and though the two leaders stand at opposite sides of the political spectrum, North Country experts say the strong trade relations are one reason for the two leaders to be on good terms. "Both leaders have a vested interest in getting along with each other. We share a long border with Canada. We share a lot of similar values, and so I think this will be an opportunity for the leaders to get to know each other," said Harvey Schantz, a Political Science professor at SUNY Plattsburgh.

Though President Trump did not give any specifics on Monday, he did say that he plans to make changes to NAFTA, the North American Free Trade Agreement, between Mexico, and Canada. Experts say Mexico and Canada have very different trade relations with the U.S. "And if you look at the bureau -- the census numbers for 2016 -- the trade deficit with Mexico was $63 billion dollars, whereas the trade deficit with Canada was $11 billion, so it's a very different situation," Schantz said.

Officials say in New York state alone, around 40,000 people are employed through Canadian-based companies. That's one reason officials hope President Trump will not alter the plan drastically. "Look at the number of trucks that go back and forth between Canada and United States," Gandhi said.

North Country Officials say that due to the strong trade ties between the U.S. And Canada, they believe President Trump will not do anything to impede or disrupt that relationship.

