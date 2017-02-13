Valentine's Day recipe for maple lovers

If you are looking for something to cook just in time for Valentine’s Day, we have a great idea for you. Laura Sorkin from Runamok Maple joined us on The :30 to whip up a festive sweet treat.

Watch the video for more.

Recipe:

Maple Panna Cotta with Fresh Berries and Hibiscus Flower Infused Maple Syrup

1 pkg unflavored gelatin

1 Tbsp warm water

2 cups heavy cream

1 cup half n' half

Pinch of salt

1/3 cup Sugarmaker's Cut Maple syrup

About 1 pint fresh berries

Hibiscus Flower Infused Maple Syrup

Soften the gelatin by pouring the contents of one package into a small bowl and adding two tablespoons of warm water. Stir gently and set aside.

In a medium sized pot, bring the cream and half n' half to a boil and then remove from the heat. Add the 1/3 cup Sugarmaker's Cut Maple Syrup and the gelatin. Stir to combine then pour the mixture into a decorative pan of your choosing or 8 ramekins. (If you have a fun shaped pan, now is the time to use it but even a square pan, roughly 8 x 8 will work) Let the cream mixture cool to room temperature and then put in the refrigerator to chill for at least 4 hours.

When ready to serve, run a knife around the edge of the pan or ramekins and tip it upside down on a plate. Put a generous pile of berries next to the panna cotta and serve with the Hibiscus Infused Maple Syrup on the side.