New research explains increase in autism diagnoses

New research could help explain what experts say is an increase in the number of people being diagnosed with autism.

Child psychiatrist Dr. David Rettew joined The :30 with his insight. He points to new research from the journal Autism Research. He and other experts are skeptical that the increase is actually an increase. Rettew says the threshold for what counts as autism has been dropping.

That means kids who may have gone without a diagnosis decades ago are getting one now. Rettew says 40 years ago autism was considered to be a rare condition, maybe affecting 1 in 5,000 children.

Today estimates from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show that autism effects about 1 in 68 kids.