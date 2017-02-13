As voter fraud claims swirl, AG lacks money to investigate

By KATHLEEN RONAYNE

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - As President Donald Trump repeats unverified claims of illegal voting in New Hampshire, some Republican lawmakers are alleging the attorney general's office isn't doing enough to investigate potential fraud.

The agency says it doesn't have enough money to look into every claim, with just one attorney focused half-time on elections enforcement. But Republican Gov. Chris Sununu's budget doesn't fulfill the agency's request to hire a new full-time elections attorney. Likewise, lawmakers haven't funded more attorneys since passing a law that requires the office to investigate the registration of thousands of voters who show up at the polls without proper IDs.

Some Republicans say this makes it impossible for the AG's office to say there's no widespread fraud. The AG's office says it will investigate more if it has more money.

