Vermont taxpayers talk budget plans

Vermonters are sounding off on Gov. Phil Scott's multibillion-dollar budget proposal.

Public hearings happened across the state Monday night, including one in Winooski.

The Republican governor's plan comes in at nearly $6 billion. Lawmakers are tasked with trying to close a $75 million budget gap.

Monday, taxpayers turned out to talk priorities including funding for education and mental health care.

"We will pool together all of the information that we receive in at these hearings into one master set of information and see what ideas people have generated. We're always open to good ideas, especially in these challenging times," said Sen. Tim Ashe, D-Vermont Senate Pro Tem.

Scott says he's open to negotiating his proposed budget with the Legislature as long as it doesn't raise taxes and takes care of Vermont's most vulnerable.