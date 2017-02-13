Quantcast

Police: Winooski man attacked homeowner with golf club - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Police: Winooski man attacked homeowner with golf club

Posted: Updated:
Cliff Brasil Cliff Brasil
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. -

A Winooski man is accused of attacking a homeowner in South Burlington with a golf club.

Police say Cliff Brasil, 36, tried to break into a home on Floral Drive Monday afternoon. They say he attacked the homeowner with the club and then took off and started smashing a second home on the same street.

Investigators say they found Brasil in the neighborhood with the golf club and cocaine.

He was arrested and is due in court Tuesday.

Police say the victim was not badly hurt. 

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.