Police: Winooski man attacked homeowner with golf club

A Winooski man is accused of attacking a homeowner in South Burlington with a golf club.

Police say Cliff Brasil, 36, tried to break into a home on Floral Drive Monday afternoon. They say he attacked the homeowner with the club and then took off and started smashing a second home on the same street.

Investigators say they found Brasil in the neighborhood with the golf club and cocaine.

He was arrested and is due in court Tuesday.

Police say the victim was not badly hurt.