Snow removal tips after the storm

The overnight snowstorm was the biggest Vermont has seen in two years.

Burlington firefighters say they got a handful of calls about people slipping and falling. They also say they helped with snow removal equipment running into gas meters as they worked to clear streets. Now, the department is focused on warning people about the danger of carbon monoxide poising. The say as people clear their driveways and sidewalks, it is important that they do not cover up their furnace vents with snow. They say proper ventilation can go a long way to prevent the potentially deadly toxin from getting trapped in your home.

Burlington Fire Lt. Ben O'Brien says a little extra shoveling on everyone's part can also help firefighters save precious time in an emergency situation.

"One of the biggest things that we're very appreciative of. A lot of people like to adopt a fire hydrant in their neighborhood and help us by shoveling them out, like a three-foot diameter around the fire hydrant, because if there's a fire in the neighborhood or in their home, we are able to save a lot of time," O’Brien said.

The fire department also recommends people check on elderly neighbors.