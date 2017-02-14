Quantcast

Panton man accused of throwing sledge hammer - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Panton man accused of throwing sledge hammer

Posted: Updated:

A Panton man is behind bars after being accused of throwing a sledge hammer at a car window.

Police arrested 29-year-old Matthew Redmond.

The victim reported Redmond stood on the side of the road on Jockey Lane in Ferrisburgh, when the victim began driving. The victim told police the suspect ran towards the moving car and threw the hammer.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.