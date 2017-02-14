Panton man accused of throwing sledge hammer

A former Highgate paraeducator accused of sexually assaulting a student faced a judge again Thursday.
Authorities are investigating a fatal construction accident in Acworth, New Hampshire.
A seminar that includes national anti-vaccination advocates has caused a stir in a Vermont ski resort town, where some parents and doctors worry it could sway some families not to vaccinate their children.
A pizza shop that had fed generations of Dartmouth College students and New Hampshire residents alike shut its doors earlier this week with little warning given to patrons and employees.
You won't be able to take Megabus from Burlington to the Big Apple anymore.
Vermont lawmakers are back at work in Montpelier but whether today will yield any compromise remains unclear.
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is including a strategy to fight methane emissions in his plan to reduce the state's total greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.
We have a warning about tree damage caused by caterpillars.
