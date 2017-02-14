Quantcast

Panton man accused of throwing sledge hammer

FERRISBURGH, Vt. -

A Panton man is behind bars after being accused of throwing a sledge hammer at a car window.

Police arrested Matthew Redmond, 29.

A man told police that when he started driving on Jockey Lane in Ferrisburgh, Redmond ran toward the moving car and threw the hammer at the windshield.

Redmond faces charges including aggravated assault and reckless endangerment. He's due in court in April.

