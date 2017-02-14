Quantcast

Development grants coming to northern Vermont

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - Grant money for economic and infrastructure projects will be handed out in upstate New York and northern New England.

The Northern Border Regional Commission will start to look at project proposals from governments and nonprofits. Grant money from the commission supported 14 projects last year, including job training programs in Franklin County and telecommunications infrastructure in Craftsbury.

Awards of up to half a million dollars are up for grabs. Applications for the grants will be accepted starting March 1. A series of information sessions will be held throughout Vermont in March.

The commission is responsible for handing out grant money to northern counties in New York, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine.

Over $5 million has been spent in Vermont since the program was created by Congress in 2008.

