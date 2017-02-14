Scott reappoints education secretary

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - Vermont Republican Gov. Phil Scott has reappointed the sitting education secretary.

Scott announced the appointment of Rebecca Holcombe late Monday. She has led Vermont's Education Department since 2014 when she was appointed by Democratic Gov. Peter Shumlin.

Holcombe is Scott's last cabinet appointment. She was one of a number of candidates recommended for the position by the state Board of Education.

Holcombe has worked as a teacher at the middle school, high school and university levels. She helped lead the formation of the Rivendell Interstate School District, one of the few school districts in the country that serves towns in two states, Vermont and New Hampshire. She holds education degrees from Harvard University.

