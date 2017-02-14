Ice climbing: Part adrenaline rush, part puzzle-solving test

By ROBERT F. BUKATY

Associated Press

HART'S LOCATION, N.H. (AP) - Ice climbing is part adrenaline rush, part puzzle-solving test.

That's the way Chuck Monjak, of Medford, Massachusetts, described it after circumventing an obstacle while learning to ice climb on Frankenstein Cliff in New Hampshire's Crawford Notch State Park.

The cliff was not named for the monster story but for a 19th-century German landscape painter who was attracted to the beauty of the cliffs. Groundwater seeping out of the granite creates extraordinary icefalls each winter.

Climbing such ice structures is thrilling - and dangerous.

Earlier this month an ice climber had to be rescued after falling 50 to 60 feet on New Hampshire's icy Cannon Cliff. In upstate New York, a woman survived a 70-foot spill at Kaaterskill Falls, and another climber tumbled nearly 40 feet at Platte Clove, both on the same day in late January.

