NY lawmakers to hold hearing on education spending

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - New York lawmakers are taking a look at state spending on elementary and secondary education in the tenth of 13 hearings on Gov. Andrew Cuomo's $152 billion 2017-18 budget proposal.

During the joint legislative budget hearing on Tuesday, government officials, teachers, school administrators and other education advocacy groups will address the Senate and Assembly fiscal committees in Albany.

Among those scheduled to testify are Education Commissioner MaryEllen Elia and New York City Education Chancellor Carmen Farina. School superintendents from Buffalo, Rochester, Syracuse and Utica are also scheduled to provide testimony.

Lawmakers are likely to recommend significant changes to the Democratic governor's suggested spending plan. The Legislature hopes to approve a budget before April 1, the start of the next fiscal year.

