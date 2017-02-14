Snowboarder who went off trail at Stowe dies

The University of Vermont community is mourning the loss of a student who died after going off-trail at Stowe Mountain Resort.

Exactly what killed Brett Cohen, 22, is still unclear, but Stowe Police Chief Donald Hull says it does not appear that he had a medical condition or that he hit a tree.

Stowe officials say Cohen was found in a wooded area off the Cliff Trail on the Mount Mansfield side of the resort. He was off the trail, but not out of bounds. Hull says he was found unresponsive in very deep snow. He's not sure how deep it was, but he described it as a big snow drift which covered Cohen and said it appears he wasn't able to get out.

Cohen went missing around 3:30 p.m. Monday while on the slopes with a friend. Despite search efforts from multiple agencies, he wasn't found for eight hours. He died at the hospital Tuesday morning.

Cohen was a senior at the University of Vermont from Needham, Massachusetts.

Police are warning skiers and riders to make sure that they don't ever go by themselves and stay with others. Stowe Mountain Resort said they have warnings online about the dangers of skiing alone or off-trail, but no new signage has been added.