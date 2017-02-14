26 arrested in Northeast Kingdom drug sweep

"Today's arrests highlight both the seriousness and the breadth of the heroin epidemic in Vermont," federal prosecutor Eugenia Cowles said.

Authorities say an early morning drug sweep Tuesday took several thousand bags of heroin off the streets and resulted in 26 arrests. It follows a several monthslong investigation into heroin trafficking in the greater Newport area.

"This community is not going to stand by and allow opiates or heroin to take it over," Newport Police Chief Seth DiSanto said.

Called Operation Border Line, arrests came after the use of informants and undercover officers who we're told made 79 controlled drug purchases.

Seventy officers from a mix of agencies conducted search warrants, finding the drugs and at least five guns.

"A large quantity of the drugs were from local residents," said John Merrigan of the Vermont Drug Task Force.

Border patrol and the Department of Homeland Security also helped in the operation.

"It's been estimated that the heroin epidemic costs the public $30 billion a year," said Matthew Etre of the Department of Homeland Security.

In 2016, the Vermont Drug Task Force says it conducted 360 heroin investigations-- that's up 32 percent from the previous year. Tuesday's arrests were the conclusion of some of those investigations.

Those already in custody face a combined 87 different charges.

"I anticipate there could be additional arrests forthcoming," Vt. State Police Maj. Glenn Hall said.

Police say they are still looking for eight suspects and four additional arrests were made before Tuesday.

To give you some perspective as to just how bad the problem is in Orleans County, in 2016, law enforcement say there were at least 21 overdoses; three of them were fatal.

Drug suspect information from Vermont State Police:

ACCUSED: Jason Abel

AGE: 31

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport, VT

VIOLATION: Sale of Heroin (4) counts

Sale of Fentanyl (1) count

Court Date: Federal Prosecution

ACCUSED: Terry Adams

AGE: 33

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport, VT

VIOLATION: Sale of Heroin (1) count

Court Date: Wanted

ACCUSED: Joshua Bean

AGE: 33

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: North Troy, VT

VIOLATION: Sale of Heroin (1) count

Court Date: 2/14/17

ACCUSED: Danielle Benoit

AGE: 27

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport, VT

VIOLATION: Sale of Heroin (1) count

Court Date: Wanted

ACCUSED: Donovan Blouin

AGE: 24

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport, VT

VIOLATION: Sale of Heroin (4) counts

Court Date: Wanted

ACCUSED: Nicholas Brown

AGE: 22

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport, VT

VIOLATION: Sale of Heroin (4) counts

Court Date: 2/14/17

ACCUSED: Natasha Cady

AGE: 23

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby, VT

VIOLATION: Sale of Heroin (1) count

Court Date: Wanted

ACCUSED: Byron Camber

AGE: 21

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: North Troy, VT

VIOLATION: Sale of Heroin (1) count

Aiding in the Commission (1) count

Court Date: 2/14/17

ACCUSED: Robert Cote

AGE: 28

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport, VT

VIOLATION: Sale of Heroin (2) counts

Court Date: 2/14/17

ACCUSED: Greg Crease

AGE: 26

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby, VT

VIOLATION: Sale of Heroin (2) counts

Aiding in the Commission (1) count

Court Date: Federal Prosecution

ACCUSED: Zachary Flanagan

AGE: 30

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport, VT

VIOLATION: Sale of Heroin (1) count

Court Date: 2/14/17

ACCUSED: Tiana Gosselin

AGE: 24

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport, VT

VIOLATION: Sale of Heroin (2) counts

Court Date: 2/14/17

ACCUSED: Gordon Kidder

AGE: 31

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sutton, VT

VIOLATION: Sale of Crack Cocaine (1) count

Court Date: 2/27/17

ACCUSED : Nathan Ladieu

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport, VT

VIOLATION: Sale of Heroin (1) count

Court Date: 2/14/17

ACCUSED: Kenneth Lafave

AGE: 25

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Albany, VT

VIOLATION: Sale of Heroin (1) count

Court Date: 2/14/17

ACCUSED: Jeffrey Markum-Shelton

AGE: 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport, VT

VIOLATION: Sale of Heroin (3) counts

Court Date: Wanted

ACCUSED: Joshua McAllister

AGE: 27

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport, VT

VIOLATION: Sale of Heroin (5) counts

Court Date: 2/14/17

ACCUSED: Jacob McDonald

AGE: 32

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport, VT

VIOLATION: Sale of Heroin (1) count

Court Date: 2/14/17

ACCUSED: Michael McFarland

AGE: 33

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby, VT

VIOLATION: Sale of Heroin (2) counts

Court Date: Wanted

ACCUSED: Arretta Miller

AGE: 32

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Morgan, VT

VIOLATION: Sale of Narcotic (1) count

Sale of Heroin (1) count

Court Date: Wanted

ACCUSED: Dana Nadeau

AGE: 30

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Charleston, VT

VIOLATION: Sale of Heroin (1) count

Court Date: 2/14/17

ACCUSED: Erin O'Connell

AGE: 33

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport, VT

VIOLATION: Sale of Heroin (1) count

Aiding in the Commission (2) counts

Court Date: Federal Prosecution

ACCUSED: Sonya Perkins

AGE: 27

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport, VT

VIOLATION: Aiding in the Commission (1) count

Court Date: 2/14/17

ACCUSED: Mickayla Peters

AGE: 18

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport, VT

VIOLATION: Sale of Heroin (6) counts

Court Date: Federal Prosecution

ACCUSED: Ashleigh Potwin

AGE: 25

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport, VT

VIOLATION: Sale of Heroin (1) count

Aiding in the Commission (1) count

Court Date: 2/14/17

ACCUSED: Kenneth Potwin Sr.

AGE: 48

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport, VT

VIOLATION: Sale of Heroin (3) counts

Court Date: 2/14/17

ACCUSED: Jeffrey Savage

AGE: 25

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport, VT

VIOLATION: Sale of Heroin (2) counts

Court Date: Federal Prosecution

ACCUSED: Michael Stevens

AGE: 21

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby, VT

VIOLATION: Aiding in the Commission (1) count

Court Date: Wanted

ACCUSED: Isaiah Surdam

AGE: 33

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport, VT

VIOLATION: Sale of Heroin (1) count

Aiding in the Commission (1) count

Court Date: 2/14/17

ACCUSED: Amy Tullis

AGE: 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport, VT

VIOLATION: Sale of Non-Regulated (3) counts

Sale of Narcotics (1) count

Court Date: Wanted

ACCUSED: Belinda Turk

AGE: 32

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport, VT

VIOLATION: Sale of Heroin (2) counts

Court Date: 2/14/17

ACCUSED: Joseph Rushford

AGE: 23

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport, VT

VIOLATION: Sale of Heroin (2) counts

Court Date: Federal Prosecution

ACCUSED: Joshua Limlaw

AGE: 27

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lowell, VT

VIOLATION: Possession/Trafficking/Transporting into the State; Heroin (1) count

Court Date: 2/28/17

ACCUSED: Jonathan Letourneau

AGE: 27

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport Center, VT

VIOLATION: Conspiracy Heroin (1) count

Court Date: Federal Prosecution

ACCUSED: Shawn Gardner

AGE: 31

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Troy, VT

VIOLATION: Conspiracy Heroin (1) count

Court Date: Federal Prosecution

ACCUSED: Laura Brasseur

AGE: 29

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport, VT

VIOLATION: Conspiracy Heroin (1) count

Court Date: Federal Prosecution

ACCUSED: Brandon Sheltra

AGE: 21

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport, VT

VIOLATION: Conspiracy Heroin (1) count

Court Date: Federal Prosecution

ACCUSED: Jeremy Bathalon

AGE: 28

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby, VT

VIOLATION: Possession/Trafficking/Transport into the State; Heroin (1) count

Court Date: 2/28/17