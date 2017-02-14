26 arrested in Northeast Kingdom drug sweep

DERBY, Vt. -
"Today's arrests highlight both the seriousness and the breadth of the heroin epidemic in Vermont," federal prosecutor Eugenia Cowles said.
Authorities say an early morning drug sweep Tuesday took several thousand bags of heroin off the streets and resulted in 26 arrests. It follows a several monthslong investigation into heroin trafficking in the greater Newport area.
"This community is not going to stand by and allow opiates or heroin to take it over," Newport Police Chief Seth DiSanto said.
Called Operation Border Line, arrests came after the use of informants and undercover officers who we're told made 79 controlled drug purchases.
Seventy officers from a mix of agencies conducted search warrants, finding the drugs and at least five guns.
"A large quantity of the drugs were from local residents," said John Merrigan of the Vermont Drug Task Force.
Border patrol and the Department of Homeland Security also helped in the operation.
"It's been estimated that the heroin epidemic costs the public $30 billion a year," said Matthew Etre of the Department of Homeland Security.
In 2016, the Vermont Drug Task Force says it conducted 360 heroin investigations-- that's up 32 percent from the previous year. Tuesday's arrests were the conclusion of some of those investigations.
Those already in custody face a combined 87 different charges.
"I anticipate there could be additional arrests forthcoming," Vt. State Police Maj. Glenn Hall said.
Police say they are still looking for eight suspects and four additional arrests were made before Tuesday.
To give you some perspective as to just how bad the problem is in Orleans County, in 2016, law enforcement say there were at least 21 overdoses; three of them were fatal.
Drug suspect information from Vermont State Police:
ACCUSED: Jason Abel
AGE: 31
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport, VT
VIOLATION: Sale of Heroin (4) counts
Sale of Fentanyl (1) count
Court Date: Federal Prosecution
ACCUSED: Terry Adams
AGE: 33
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport, VT
VIOLATION: Sale of Heroin (1) count
Court Date: Wanted
ACCUSED: Joshua Bean
AGE: 33
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: North Troy, VT
VIOLATION: Sale of Heroin (1) count
Court Date: 2/14/17
ACCUSED: Danielle Benoit
AGE: 27
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport, VT
VIOLATION: Sale of Heroin (1) count
Court Date: Wanted
ACCUSED: Donovan Blouin
AGE: 24
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport, VT
VIOLATION: Sale of Heroin (4) counts
Court Date: Wanted
ACCUSED: Nicholas Brown
AGE: 22
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport, VT
VIOLATION: Sale of Heroin (4) counts
Court Date: 2/14/17
ACCUSED: Natasha Cady
AGE: 23
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby, VT
VIOLATION: Sale of Heroin (1) count
Court Date: Wanted
ACCUSED: Byron Camber
AGE: 21
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: North Troy, VT
VIOLATION: Sale of Heroin (1) count
Aiding in the Commission (1) count
Court Date: 2/14/17
ACCUSED: Robert Cote
AGE: 28
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport, VT
VIOLATION: Sale of Heroin (2) counts
Court Date: 2/14/17
ACCUSED: Greg Crease
AGE: 26
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby, VT
VIOLATION: Sale of Heroin (2) counts
Aiding in the Commission (1) count
Court Date: Federal Prosecution
ACCUSED: Zachary Flanagan
AGE: 30
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport, VT
VIOLATION: Sale of Heroin (1) count
Court Date: 2/14/17
ACCUSED: Tiana Gosselin
AGE: 24
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport, VT
VIOLATION: Sale of Heroin (2) counts
Court Date: 2/14/17
ACCUSED: Gordon Kidder
AGE: 31
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sutton, VT
VIOLATION: Sale of Crack Cocaine (1) count
Court Date: 2/27/17
ACCUSED : Nathan Ladieu
AGE: 36
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport, VT
VIOLATION: Sale of Heroin (1) count
Court Date: 2/14/17
ACCUSED: Kenneth Lafave
AGE: 25
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Albany, VT
VIOLATION: Sale of Heroin (1) count
Court Date: 2/14/17
ACCUSED: Jeffrey Markum-Shelton
AGE: 34
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport, VT
VIOLATION: Sale of Heroin (3) counts
Court Date: Wanted
ACCUSED: Joshua McAllister
AGE: 27
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport, VT
VIOLATION: Sale of Heroin (5) counts
Court Date: 2/14/17
ACCUSED: Jacob McDonald
AGE: 32
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport, VT
VIOLATION: Sale of Heroin (1) count
Court Date: 2/14/17
ACCUSED: Michael McFarland
AGE: 33
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby, VT
VIOLATION: Sale of Heroin (2) counts
Court Date: Wanted
ACCUSED: Arretta Miller
AGE: 32
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Morgan, VT
VIOLATION: Sale of Narcotic (1) count
Sale of Heroin (1) count
Court Date: Wanted
ACCUSED: Dana Nadeau
AGE: 30
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Charleston, VT
VIOLATION: Sale of Heroin (1) count
Court Date: 2/14/17
ACCUSED: Erin O'Connell
AGE: 33
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport, VT
VIOLATION: Sale of Heroin (1) count
Aiding in the Commission (2) counts
Court Date: Federal Prosecution
ACCUSED: Sonya Perkins
AGE: 27
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport, VT
VIOLATION: Aiding in the Commission (1) count
Court Date: 2/14/17
ACCUSED: Mickayla Peters
AGE: 18
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport, VT
VIOLATION: Sale of Heroin (6) counts
Court Date: Federal Prosecution
ACCUSED: Ashleigh Potwin
AGE: 25
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport, VT
VIOLATION: Sale of Heroin (1) count
Aiding in the Commission (1) count
Court Date: 2/14/17
ACCUSED: Kenneth Potwin Sr.
AGE: 48
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport, VT
VIOLATION: Sale of Heroin (3) counts
Court Date: 2/14/17
ACCUSED: Jeffrey Savage
AGE: 25
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport, VT
VIOLATION: Sale of Heroin (2) counts
Court Date: Federal Prosecution
ACCUSED: Michael Stevens
AGE: 21
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby, VT
VIOLATION: Aiding in the Commission (1) count
Court Date: Wanted
ACCUSED: Isaiah Surdam
AGE: 33
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport, VT
VIOLATION: Sale of Heroin (1) count
Aiding in the Commission (1) count
Court Date: 2/14/17
ACCUSED: Amy Tullis
AGE: 34
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport, VT
VIOLATION: Sale of Non-Regulated (3) counts
Sale of Narcotics (1) count
Court Date: Wanted
ACCUSED: Belinda Turk
AGE: 32
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport, VT
VIOLATION: Sale of Heroin (2) counts
Court Date: 2/14/17
ACCUSED: Joseph Rushford
AGE: 23
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport, VT
VIOLATION: Sale of Heroin (2) counts
Court Date: Federal Prosecution
ACCUSED: Joshua Limlaw
AGE: 27
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lowell, VT
VIOLATION: Possession/Trafficking/Transporting into the State; Heroin (1) count
Court Date: 2/28/17
ACCUSED: Jonathan Letourneau
AGE: 27
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport Center, VT
VIOLATION: Conspiracy Heroin (1) count
Court Date: Federal Prosecution
ACCUSED: Shawn Gardner
AGE: 31
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Troy, VT
VIOLATION: Conspiracy Heroin (1) count
Court Date: Federal Prosecution
ACCUSED: Laura Brasseur
AGE: 29
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport, VT
VIOLATION: Conspiracy Heroin (1) count
Court Date: Federal Prosecution
ACCUSED: Brandon Sheltra
AGE: 21
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport, VT
VIOLATION: Conspiracy Heroin (1) count
Court Date: Federal Prosecution
ACCUSED: Jeremy Bathalon
AGE: 28
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby, VT
VIOLATION: Possession/Trafficking/Transport into the State; Heroin (1) count
Court Date: 2/28/17