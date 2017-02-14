Quantcast

Barre home damaged by fire - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Barre home damaged by fire

Posted: Updated:
BARRE, Vt. -

Fire has forced a Barre family from their home.

Investigators say the blaze on Cutler Corner Road was sparked by a wood stove. The fire spread from there, causing enough damage to make the home unlivable, at least for now.

Homeowner David Peake wasn't home when the fire broke out, but described the scene his wife witnessed.

"She saw the smoke, and opened the back door and saw the flames on the back of the house, and so she just grabbed her cellphone and headed out the door and called 911 outside," Peake said.

An ambulance did have to take a firefighter to the hospital. We're he was treated for dehydration and overexertion and then released.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.