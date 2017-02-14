Barre home damaged by fire

Fire has forced a Barre family from their home.

Investigators say the blaze on Cutler Corner Road was sparked by a wood stove. The fire spread from there, causing enough damage to make the home unlivable, at least for now.

Homeowner David Peake wasn't home when the fire broke out, but described the scene his wife witnessed.

"She saw the smoke, and opened the back door and saw the flames on the back of the house, and so she just grabbed her cellphone and headed out the door and called 911 outside," Peake said.

An ambulance did have to take a firefighter to the hospital. We're he was treated for dehydration and overexertion and then released.