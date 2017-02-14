UVM wins grant to improve electric grid

The University of Vermont is getting nearly $2 million to improve the electric grid.

It centers on making the electric grid better at handling power generated from solar panels.

As more rooftop solar energy comes onto the grid, electric utilities have to juggle the variable power supply.

With the $1.8 million, the UVM-led team will develop tools to help power companies manage large amounts of solar energy.

Only 12 other grants were awarded around the country as part of the "SunShot" program from the U.S. Department of Energy.

