Quantcast

UVM wins grant to improve electric grid - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

UVM wins grant to improve electric grid

Posted: Updated:
BURLINGTON, Vt. -

The University of Vermont is getting nearly $2 million to improve the electric grid.

It centers on making the electric grid better at handling power generated from solar panels.

As more rooftop solar energy comes onto the grid, electric utilities have to juggle the variable power supply.

With the $1.8 million, the UVM-led team will develop tools to help power companies manage large amounts of solar energy.

Only 12 other grants were awarded around the country as part of the "SunShot" program from the U.S. Department of Energy.

Click here for more details about this story from UVM.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.