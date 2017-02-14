UVM wins grant to improve electric grid

A former Highgate paraeducator accused of sexually assaulting a student faced a judge again Thursday.
A former Highgate paraeducator accused of sexually assaulting a student faced a judge again Thursday.
Authorities are investigating a fatal construction accident in Acworth, New Hampshire.
Authorities are investigating a fatal construction accident in Acworth, New Hampshire.
Montpelier's police chief is defending changes to the city's sanctuary status.
Montpelier's police chief is defending changes to the city's sanctuary status.
A seminar that includes national anti-vaccination advocates has caused a stir in a Vermont ski resort town, where some parents and doctors worry it could sway some families not to vaccinate their children.
A seminar that includes national anti-vaccination advocates has caused a stir in a Vermont ski resort town, where some parents and doctors worry it could sway some families not to vaccinate their children.
Rescuers have recovered the body of a woman who had gone swimming in the Pemigewasset River in Lincoln, New Hampshire.
Rescuers have recovered the body of a woman who had gone swimming in the Pemigewasset River in Lincoln, New Hampshire.
A pizza shop that had fed generations of Dartmouth College students and New Hampshire residents alike shut its doors earlier this week with little warning given to patrons and employees.
A pizza shop that had fed generations of Dartmouth College students and New Hampshire residents alike shut its doors earlier this week with little warning given to patrons and employees.
You won't be able to take Megabus from Burlington to the Big Apple anymore.
You won't be able to take Megabus from Burlington to the Big Apple anymore.
Vermont lawmakers are back at work in Montpelier but whether today will yield any compromise remains unclear.
Vermont lawmakers are back at work in Montpelier but whether today will yield any compromise remains unclear.