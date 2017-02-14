Quantcast

Lake Champlain hunting blind removal deadline

MONTPELIER, Vt. -

A reminder from the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department to waterfowl hunters: If you haven't already removed your hunting blinds from Lake Champlain, you have to do it today. The deadline is tomorrow, Feb. 15.

Inland waters have until May 15.

Fish and wildlife requires this in order to protect natural areas and prevent boating accidents after the ice melts.

