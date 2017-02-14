Valentine's Day bandit hits Montpelier

A serial bandit struck the heart of Vermont's capital city yet again. Years of investigation netted the police few leads, but this year, we managed to pick up the culprit's trail. The repeat offender hit multiple banks, the hardware store and even plastered his or her infamous calling card on police headquarters.

"Oftentimes, we don't see or hear anything, nothing's ever reported. So we have no leads to follow at this time," said Capt. Neil Martel, Montpelier Police Department.

Police can't say whether it's a man or woman, tall or small, or even whether it's a bandit or a phantom that strikes every Valentine's Day. They're not even sure what the charges would be if they ever caught the culprit.

Reporter Kyle Midura: Littering, loitering, general creepiness, loving too much?

Martel: All of those are possibilities.

Midura: Have you guys figured out who did it yet?

Students: No!

Union Elementary School children examined the extent of the crime scene. Meanwhile, we hit leafleters and pamphleteers' usual haunts, the local copy shop.

Midura: Are you protecting a heartened criminal?

Benjamin Peberdy, Capitol Copy: Again, I can't really comment.

The scene at the Vermont Agency of Agriculture suggested an inside job.

"When I arrived this morning, there was a lot of love in the Agency of Agriculture," Vt. Agriculture Secretary Anson Tebbetts said.

Hearts hang from the walls and reach window heights only Spider-Man could.

Midura: Do you feel safe in here surrounded by all this love?

Tebbetts: Absolutely.

"The bandit really likes coffee and goes to Capitol Grounds," said an anonymous tipster.

This person asked to remain anonymous to protect herself as she spilled the beans.

"I think they're probably a Democrat in Vermont, yeah, so that ought to narrow it down," said the tipster.

We did notice the bandit's Statehouse work became more political this year. We asked the mayor if closing the case is a priority. He says even if he wanted to go after the culprit, it's not the wise career choice in this town.

"That'd be the last day of my job as mayor if I tried to support something like that," Mayor John Hollar said.

Typically, we'd keep digging into the details until we got the answers that you deserve. But, if my investigation continues any longer this Valentine's Day, it could cost me my sweetheart.