Vt. students spread positive Valentine's Day message

WILLISTON, Vt. -

On this Valentine's Day, students in Williston celebrated 100 days of school with 100 valentines.

The kindergarteners and first-graders at Bellwether School worked on cards with positive sayings to spread the love.

They delivered them to Natural Provisions Tuesday morning, in hopes that whoever picks up one of their cards will find some love and encouragement.

Reporter: So why do you like Valentine's Day?

Henry/Student: Because people are loved and everybody likes to be loved, so I just think to spread the love.

The cards included phrases like "You are special" and "You are loved."

