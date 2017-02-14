Montpelier issues parking ban ahead of storm

A heads up for travel Wednesday: We've got another storm heading our way.

Montpelier has already issued a parking ban so they can remove snowbanks ahead of the incoming storm. That starts at 1 a.m. Wednesday.

The ban includes:

Main Street from Memorial to the end of metered parking past the library and the area by Main Street Middle School

State Street from Main to Bailey

East State from Main to Hubbard

Barre Street from Main to Hubbard

Langdon Street

School from Elm to Main

Elm from State to Spring

Any cars left on the included streets overnight will be ticketed and towed. You can find more details at www.montpelier-vt.org or by calling the winter parking ban information hotline at 802-262-6200.