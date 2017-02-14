Montpelier issues parking ban ahead of storm

Quantcast

MONTPELIER, Vt. -

A heads up for travel Wednesday: We've got another storm heading our way.

Montpelier has already issued a parking ban so they can remove snowbanks ahead of the incoming storm. That starts at 1 a.m. Wednesday.

The ban includes:

  • Main Street from Memorial to the end of metered parking past the library and the area by Main Street Middle School
  • State Street from Main to Bailey
  • East State from Main to Hubbard
  • Barre Street from Main to Hubbard
  • Langdon Street
  • School from Elm to Main
  • Elm from State to Spring

Any cars left on the included streets overnight will be ticketed and towed. You can find more details at www.montpelier-vt.org or by calling the winter parking ban information hotline at 802-262-6200.

