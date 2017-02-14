Quantcast

Bill challenging Trump immigration orders moving fast

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - Bills aimed at preventing what Vermont lawmakers and Republican Gov. Phil Scott have called unconstitutional overreach on immigration issues by the Trump administration are moving quickly through the state Legislature.

The bills were introduced in the House and Senate last week on the heels of President Donald Trump's executive orders that included banning people from seven majority Muslim countries. The law would prevent state and local law enforcement from participating in federal immigration actions and from collecting personal information.

Senate President Pro Tem Tim Ashe, a Democrat, says the Senate opted to take action on the bill first.

He says the bill will likely be out of the Senate Judiciary Committee and ready for a vote by Thursday.

If enacted, the law would go into effect July 1.

