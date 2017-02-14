Bill would expand access to national parks for disabled vets

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire Sen. Jeanne Shaheen and Maine Sen. Susan Collins have introduced a bill to expand access to national parks for disabled veterans.

The bill would make all veterans with a service-connected disability eligible for a free, lifetime pass allowing entry to the parks and other recreational lands and waters held by the United States.

Shaheen, a Democrat, and Collins, a Republican, said under a 2004 law, individuals must be permanently disabled in order to be eligible for a free pass, creating uncertainty on whether all wounded veterans have access to the program. The new bill clarifies the language.

