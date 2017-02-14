Fan Photo of the Day: Penny Whitmarsh Henderson

Our "The :30" Fan Photo of the Day comes from Penny Whitmarsh Henderson. She snapped this sunset shot over Vergennes this week. Thanks for the picture.
Students at South Burlington High School have picked their new mascot.
A wild storm blew a house right off its foundation in Addison.
A former Highgate paraeducator accused of sexually assaulting a fourth-grade student faced a judge again Thursday.
Police have released the identity of a woman killed in a fatal 2-car crash Wednesday night on Route 302 in Berlin.
Police say a woman was killed in a crash in Cambridge Thursday.
Authorities are investigating a fatal construction accident in Acworth, New Hampshire.
There was a scare for students on a bus in Hinesburg Thursday afternoon.
In the Northeast Kingdom, a tractor-trailer rollover snarled traffic on Interstate 91 southbound in Barton.
