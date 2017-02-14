Volunteer grandparents program

Grandparents can play a positive role in the lives of young people and there's a push to get more of them into Vermont classrooms. Danielle Williams is organizing the effort with the United Way of Northwest Vermont and Joyce Pelletier is a foster grandparent volunteer at Porters Point School in Colchester. They appeared on "The :30" to tell us more about the program. Watch the video to see.

Interested in becoming a volunteer grandparent with the United Way?

Please contact Danielle Williams at 861-7821 - daniellew@unitedwaynwvt.org - www.unitedway.org/get-involved/volunteer

Some schools looking for volunteers: