Volunteer grandparents program

BURLINGTON, Vt. -

Grandparents can play a positive role in the lives of young people and there's a push to get more of them into Vermont classrooms. Danielle Williams is organizing the effort with the United Way of Northwest Vermont and Joyce Pelletier is a foster grandparent volunteer at Porters Point School in Colchester. They appeared on "The :30" to tell us more about the program. Watch the video to see.

Interested in becoming a volunteer grandparent with the United Way?

Please contact Danielle Williams at 861-7821 - daniellew@unitedwaynwvt.org - www.unitedway.org/get-involved/volunteer

Some schools looking for volunteers:

  • First Grade, Edmunds Elementary School, Burlington
  • Kindergarten, Summit Street School, Essex Junction
  • Preschool, J.J. Flynn Elementary, Burlington
  • After School, Champlain Elementary
  • Milton Elementary School
  • Montgomery Elementary School
  • Alburgh Community Educational Center
  • Sheldon Elementary School
  • Fairfield Center School
