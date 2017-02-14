Vt. legislators dig into green burial laws

When it comes to death, "six feet under" is the often-used expression. But if Jennifer Whitman, a member of the Calais Cemetery Commission, has her way, Vermont could join a growing number of states looking at what supporters say are more environmentally friendly-- and shallower-- burials.

"The commission is interested in looking at the future of what cemeteries and burials are going to look like," Whitman said.

Whitman is among those supporting a state bill that would change the minimum requirements for burial death from 5 feet down to just 3.5 feet.

Supporters say it's all about having the option of being buried in accordance with your own ethics and values.

"A lot of us make very conscious choices about the environment every day, where you consider our use of fossil fuels. We think about where our food comes from," said Michelle Acciavatti, and end-of-life specialist. "To the living, knowing that they're going to be buried in a way that is accordance with those values is a vast relief. In terms of the decomposition process, it's rapider and it's more efficient."

She says there are a few cemeteries in the state that have already been supportive of green burials by not requiring burial vaults or caskets, an issue this bill does not address.

The two-page bill has made unusually rapid progress and could be up for a final House vote next week. Supporters gathered Tuesday as sponsor Janet Ancel introduced them in the House chamber.

"It's a movement that is happening all over the country. We passed a bill two or three years ago here to move in that direction," said Rep. Ancel, D-Calais.

Just down the road at the Green Mountain Cemetery, officials say they've also been fielding a lot of requests for greener burials and have started to re-examine age-old policies. But they say the House bill raises more questions than it answers.

"Is there a smell? What about rodents and animals digging the body up? Basically, it all goes to the-- what are the best practices for shallow grave burial?" said Patrick Healy of Green Mountain Cemetery. "We care for the body forever, not a day, not a week, but forever-- for many, many lifetimes. And so we want to make sure that we're doing it right."

"The point of the legislation was to be as simple and direct as possible. And so now we're beginning that best practices piece," Acciavatti said.

Back in Calais, Whitman says, for her, green burial is part of a larger picture.

"Putting the power back into the individual to make that choice for themselves and really encouraging family and friends and children to reparticipate in death in a way that we've been pushed away for the last 50 or 100 years," she said.

Supporters of the green burial bill say it's the first part of a long process of education and changes in long entrenched end-of-life practices and a new outlook on what has long been a taboo subject.