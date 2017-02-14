Springfield police chief wants stricter sentences for drug traffickers

The police chief in Springfield, Vermont, wants tougher penalties for drug traffickers.

He points to the case of two men from his community, picked up in Massachusetts over the weekend. They were already known to police for drug activity when investigators say they were stopped on Interstate 91 in Holyoke with nearly 800 bags of heroin. They were charged with felonies, but bail was set at just $540. The chief in Springfield says that surprised him.

"When they get these dealers they need to have stricter sentences for these dealers to send a message that is not going to be tolerated anymore. And until that is sent through our judicial bureau, we are going to continue to have an uphill battle," said Chief Douglas Johnston, Springfield Police Department.

Johnston says more education and treatment are also needed to make a dent in the drug problem that continues to plague the region.

