Lake Placid officials discuss bringing winter games back to the North Country

Lake Placid officials are looking at the possibility of hosting a global sports event. It's one they hope could boost the entire North Country region.

In 1973, Lake Placid hosted the World University Winter Games. Since then, the event has grown to bring thousands of athletes and visitors to its competitions held at countries worldwide. Leaders are hoping the Olympic village could bring the games back to the North Country.

For years, Lake Placid residents and officials have dreamed of bringing the Winter Olympics back to the village. Officials say it's unclear whether they'll ever be considered as a host again, so they now have their sights set on another global competition, the World Winter University Games.

"Well, what it would mean is it would sort of re-establish the region as a major, international multisports center and that's got such long-term benefits. I mean the Olympic Games of 1980 were 37 years ago and we're still feeling the effects of that, so it's sort of reinvigorates that," said James McKenna from the regional office of sustainable tourism.

Tuesday, a delegation of North Country leaders spoke to the public after making a trip to see the 2017 games in the Republic of Kazakhstan.

"We feel very strongly that this is an opportunity we need to bring to our community and the region and then figure out if we can put it together in a way that's going to make lasting benefit for the region," said Lake Placid Mayor Craig Randall.

The games are held every two years in countries across the globe and bring in thousands of athletes and visitors. Only students aged 17-25 can compete.

North Elba Town Councilor Jay Rand competed in the games when he was a student at the University of Colorado.

"In 1970, I participated in Rovaniemi, Finland, as a ski jumper and always remembered it. It was a very high level of competition. A lot of the international ski jumpers were there that represented national teams, and it was a great trip," said Rand.

Speedskating, ice hockey, snowboarding and alpine skiing are a few of the winter sports featured in the games. Officials say if they do get to host them in Lake Placid, some of the facilities might need a few upgrades.

For the 1980 Olympics, athletes were housed in a special facility in Ray Brook that has since been turned into a prison. Officials don't yet know how or where they would house the thousands of athletes for this competition but say they'll be looking into the details more over the next few months. The group says the soonest they would be considering hosting the games would be in 2023.

"We'd probably have to come up with a plan that will continue the improvements on these venues so that by 2023 they would be right up to the world class of that particular time. It's an ongoing effort," said McKenna.

Until then, they're hoping to potentially bring in other events such as the International Children's Games and the Special Olympics World Winter Games.

Officials say they have until the end of May to officially express interest in hosting the games. The final decision for who will host in 2023 will be announced next year.