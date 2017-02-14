Search for 2 missing snowmobilers continues on Lake Champlain

There was a new search Tuesday for two missing snowmobilers on Lake Champlain.

Police say Brandon Barrett, 23, of Benson, and Jonathan Ryan, 32, of Shoreham, left Benson Village Thursday evening and never returned.

Investigators believe the two were headed to a restaurant in Ticonderoga. Their snowmobiles were discovered in the water Sunday near the New York side of the lake, but the men have not been found.

