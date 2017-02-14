Quantcast

Search for 2 missing snowmobilers continues on Lake Champlain - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Search for 2 missing snowmobilers continues on Lake Champlain

Posted: Updated:
ORWELL, Vt. -

There was a new search Tuesday for two missing snowmobilers on Lake Champlain.

Police say Brandon Barrett, 23, of Benson, and Jonathan Ryan, 32, of Shoreham, left Benson Village Thursday evening and never returned.

Investigators believe the two were headed to a restaurant in Ticonderoga. Their snowmobiles were discovered in the water Sunday near the New York side of the lake, but the men have not been found. 

Related Story:

Dive teams locate snowmobiles of 2 missing men

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.