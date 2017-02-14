Quantcast

Orleans County prosecutor on Northeast Kingdom drug busts

DERBY, Vt. -

A big drug bust in the Northeast Kingdom Tuesday and police are still looking for more suspects.

By Tuesday evening police had arrested 26 people and said they expected to make more arrests Tuesday night. Charges include selling heroin and crack.

It's Orleans County State's Attorney Jennifer Barrett's job to prosecute these cases. She joined us live on "The :30" to tell us about Operation Border Line, where the cases go from here and more about drug problems in the Northeast Kingdom. Watch the video to see.

