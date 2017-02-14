Vt. students catch taping of 'The Big Bang Theory'

"The Big Bang Theory" is the most popular sitcom on TV and a few fans from Vermont had the opportunity to visit the studio and catch a taping while picking up some career advice in the process.

Middlebury College is far from the center of the world's entertainment universe in Los Angeles.

"There isn't that much of a connection because we are on opposite sides of the country," said Coumba Winfield, student.

But the college put up the funds to give a group of film students the opportunity to study their medium up close and under the bright lights.

"It was incredible," said Pedro Bitar, student.

Bitar says he's passionate about creative writing and solid filmmaking.

"It was incredibly smooth, it was like, 'Alright, this scene, let's go!' They shot it and everyone knew their lines perfectly," Bitar said.

The setting, lines meant for the ears of millions and industry superstars dazzled the students.

"They just sort of walked by and we were all just staring in awe," said Winfield.

Unlike Bitar and the eight other students on the trip, Winfield doesn't study film.

"I felt like I was going to be the oddball out," said Winfield.

Only three months from graduation, the economics major admits she didn't know where her major would lead her after college. Five days in L.A. has her absorbed in the minute details not of the TV universe, but of commercial breaks

"They're such small inconsequential things but there are so much that goes behind it and the things that go behind it are the things I'm very interested in," said Winfield.

"It's not only a peek into the industry in L.A., but it was also a way to form connections with people who are in the industry throughout the country," said Bitar.

The trip lasted just days, but well into their college careers both Winfield and Bitar say they returned to campus with a clearer vision of their goals and a better understanding of how to reach them.